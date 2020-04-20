Nunes
© Win McNamee/Getty Images
Rep. Devin Nunes
California Rep. Devin Nunes on Sunday said that he wants to find out what information the CIA gave the FBI in 2016. His comment came while he was discussing several areas of interest concerning the Russia investigation.

"We now are laser focused on that," the House Intelligence Committee chairman said during a Sunday interview on Fox News, noting that former Congressman Trey Gowdy's efforts revealed that this had occurred.

"We need to know exactly what did the CIA give to the FBI in 2016? That's what our investigation is now focusing on" Nunes said. "There's essentially three, what I would call phony documents, also called dossiers," the congressman noted, pointing to the Steele Dossier, an Intelligence Community assessment during the Obama administration and the Mueller report.

Nunes also said that there are three Russian-Americans "that we're looking into."


Republican Senators Chuck Grassley (Iowa) and Ron Johnson (Wisc.) on Thursday sent a letter to the FBI demanding the Bureau turn over materials from the Crossfire Hurricane investigation, expressing concern that the investigation had been tainted by "Russian disinformation."