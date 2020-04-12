© REUTERS/Hannah McKay

do we really want to sleep-walk into a public-shaming police-state of judgmental school snitches?

British police are using social media to shame members of the public who 'break the rules' amid the coronavirus lockdown, but is encouraging pile-ons really what law enforcers should be doing?It seemed like a good idea at the time: taking a drive with three friends on a lovely sunny afternoon in order to walk the dog. But it ended in a written-off car, social shaming, and probably a big financial loss - partly thanks to the way the police reacted.The four friends were in a Vauxhall Corsa driving along a country road in Berkshire, England, when a large insect flew in through the car window. The 'doodlebug' cockchafer beetle flapping around inside the vehicle caused the driver to panic like Lance-Corporal Jones from 'Dad's Army' and lose control.Cue a pile-on. Perhaps the group were 'Berks' in Berks, but some of the comments weren't very charitable at all.They have been criticised for exposing emergency services to potential infection, but did they set out with the intention of crashing? Of course not. Most automatically assumed, seeing the damage to the car, that they were speeding. Yet one Damian Kimmins said on the Twitter thread that he was travelling in the opposite direction and the accident happened in front of him, and that the group were "not driving excessively fast."This is not the first time the cops have taken to social media to shame people. A couple of weeks back they had a pop at Labour MP Stephen Kinnock, who had tweeted pictures of himself travelling to see his mother and father on the occasion of his dad's birthday. South Wales police picked up on this and tweeted "We know celebrating your dad's birthday is a lovely thing to do, however this is not essential travel."Kinnock, to his credit, answered back, saying: "I felt this was essential travel as I had to deliver some necessary supplies to my parents. I stayed long enough to sing 'Happy Birthday' to Dad and then I was off."In fact, in some senses the way the police are behaving at the moment (even checking people's shopping for 'non-essential items' as they leave supermarkets) is worse.Anyone who's been the victim of a cyberspace pile-on knows how nasty they can get. Imagine just how awful the four in that car must have felt after the crash - and they then faced social media humiliation. You could understand it if the driver felt suicidal that evening.The battle against the virus must be won, but