© REUTERS/Andrew Kelly



Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed Saturday's that people in her Queens constituency are "too scared to go to the hospital" because of President Donald Trump's "xenophobic COVID response.""Corona, Queens is the most heavily COVID-impacted zip code in America," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. "I can tell you 1st hand that many ppl are too scared to go to the hospital & continue to work bc of Trump's xenophobic COVID response."Comedian Stephen Colbert said it was " very racist " of Trump to blame China for the coronavirus outbreak. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also claimed it was "racist rhetoric" to link China and the COVID-19 pandemic.