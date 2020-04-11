How likely is zinc to help prevent or treat COVID-19?

If it is effective, what is the best dose to take?

Could Zinc Prevent or Treat COVID-19?

Does that mean it slows viral replication?

The highest-priority zinc proteins will bind zinc at low picomolar concentrations. They will never give up their zinc except in extreme deficiency.

The lowest-priority zinc proteins will bind zinc at nanomolar concentrations. They only get zinc when the cell is replete.

The viral replication proteins are inhibited at 1 micromolar, perhaps lower within the cell. Whatever the true inhibitory concentration is, it is certainly larger than needed to satisfy essential zinc-binding proteins, and it will only be available to inhibit viral replication when provided over and above what is needed for adequate nutritional status.

Therefore, our best chance to leverage the antiviral properties of zinc is to raise the cytosolic concentrations of zinc to the maximum possible safe level.

Clinical Evidence Supporting the Antiviral Activity of Zinc

What Is the Maximum Amount of Zinc We Can Get Into Our Bodies?

An Effective Dosing Protocol

Since it takes food about 4-6 hours to move through the stomach and 4-6 hours to move through the small intestine, I'm assuming the short-term saturation of zinc transporters resulting from the presence of zinc in food and supplements would be more or less "reset" every five hours.

Aim for a total zinc intake of 40-110 mg/d, split evenly into doses that can be separated by 5 hours.

Consume zinc supplements away from any meals containing whole grains, nuts, seeds, or legumes, whenever possible.

Consume 7-15 mg zinc four times a day, spread out as much as possible.

If possible, take it on an empty stomach. If that causes nausea, take it with some phytate-free food.

Use one zinc acetate lozenge per day, providing an additional 18 mg zinc. Before and after any deliberate potential exposures to the virus, use an additional lozenge. If a potential exposure is an accident, use a lozenge afterwards.

Too Much Zinc Hurts the Immune System

Radiation therapy lowers lymphocyte counts. 150 mg zinc/d does not lower them any further or hurt the ability to recover them in patients with head and neck cancer.

In patients with a parasitical infection known as leishmaniasis, 45 mg/d did not hurt the ability of peripheral blood mononuclear cells, a group that includes lymphocytes, to replicate in a stimulation index test.

In HIV-infected patients with tuberculosis, 50 mg/d did not hurt lymphocyte counts.

In patients with Crohn's disease, neither 60 mg/d nor 200 mg/d hurt lymphocyte counts.

Zinc/Copper Balance Is Critical

Keep non-lozenge zinc equal to or less than 150 mg/d.

Keep total zinc equal to or less than 150 mg/d except for short-term use of additional lozenges during illness.

For every 15 milligrams of zinc, obtain at least one milligram of copper from foods and supplements.

Other Potential Problems of High-Dose Zinc

The Bottom Line