© Anthony Harvey/Rex/Shutterstock



New police tools that encourage the public to report people they suspect of breaching coronavirus restrictions risk fuelling "social mistrust and division", a barrister has warned, as the majority of the UK's forces adopt the scheme., such as large gatherings in parks.The Metropolitan police, the UK's biggest police force, are among those to have adopted the scheme, whichIt has prompted debate about whether it is appropriate to ask for the public to report others to police when there remains confusion about what the regulations prohibit.I would prefer if they saw it as identifying obvious breaches of the legal regulations which define their powers and not acting as guardians of the government guidance."Meanwhile, the public law barrister Francis Hoar, saidHe added: "Not only willby people who believe that the regulations are more restrictive than they are (particularly as the police have promoted that perception) it is a troubling invitation to neighbours to settle scores wholly alien to the limited citizen policing that is the tradition in this country."Police officers have a duty to enforce the law fairly and proportionately, not to encourage suspicion and division."Greater Manchester police, one of the forces using the new scheme, said on Thursday it had broken up 660 parties last weekend - some with DJs, fireworks and bouncy castles - as it warned people to stay home over Easter.by, for example, gathering in groups or travelling long distances for exercise.Nick Adderley, the chief constable of Northamptonshire police, one of the forces to launch the online form, said the vast majority of people were abiding by the advice to stay at home but that "too many" were not.Adderley said forces could use antisocial behaviour or public order laws to arrest people if they refused to comply with the coronavirus restrictions."We've got to get really serious. People are dying every day. We're seeing consultants and doctors and nurses dying and sacrificing their lives to protect us. It's only right we ask the public to play their part.