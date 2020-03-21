After a few days of temperatures of up to 17 °C, residents of the north of Luxembourg woke up to snow on Saturday morningMeteolux did warn us of a cold front, and they weren't wrong - it even brought a few snowflakes with it! On Saturday morning, residents of the north of the country woke up with snow on their doorstep.So yes, it will be cold - but the good news is that the sun should not leave us in the coming days. While waiting for milder temperatures, take advantage of confinement to stay warm.