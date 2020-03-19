The Winter Weather Advisory, issued by the National Weather Service on Tuesday night, remains in effect for Hawaiʻi summits until 6 p.m. today.The Mauna Kea Access Road is closed to the public at the Visitor Information Station at the 9,200 feet elevation, rangers say.The Mauna Loa summit is also closed, the National Park Service says.A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the entire island. Overnight, a Flash Flood Warning was issued as heavy rains were focused on the southern-side of the Big Island. Highway 11 was closed between the 58 and 62 mile markers in Kaʻū, and in Hilo Railroad Avenue was closed between Kukila and E. Lanikaula as well as E. Kawalani between Hoʻonani and Kamaliʻi.