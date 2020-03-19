© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

As the global finance and logistics declines so many containers were in route returning to China and few if any have left in the last two months that there is a container shortage across the planet. Refrigerated containers are scarce driving delivery costs to unseen heights for seafood and meats. Air cargo is reduced across the planet by 75% and 80% of all cargo is delivered by truck in the US. Farmers can grow the food, but there is a bottleneck in getting it delivered.