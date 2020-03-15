Don't Panic! Lighten Up!
Nation's nerds wake to utopia where sports is cancelled, everyone stays at home and social interaction is forbidden
Babylon Bee
Thu, 12 Mar 2020 00:00 UTC
All types of nerds, from social introverts to hardcore PC gamers, welcomed the dawn of this new era, privately from their own homes.
"I have been waiting my whole life for this moment," said Ned Pendleton, 32 -- via text message, of course -- as he fired up League of Legends on his beefy gaming PC. "They told me to take up a sport and that the kids playing basketball and stuff were gonna be way more successful than us nerds who played Counter-Strike at LAN parties every weekend."
"They all laughed at me. Well, who's laughing now?"
To prepare for the onslaught of the deadly disease, nerds are changing absolutely nothing and are expected to rise up to rule the post-Coronavirus society, as they are the ones best adjusted to being sheltered in a basement, garage, or room for many days at a time marathoning Halo, Half-Life, The Legend of Zelda, Red Dead Redemption, or Horizon Zero Dawn. They're also ready for any post-apocalyptic wasteland, as they've played many, many hours of Fallout and are adept at killing bloatflies and collecting bottlecaps.
Of course, many nerds are running out of hygienic products, but they say that's "not an issue."
Recent Comments
How is this in the don't panic section? It is true! :-)
Elizabeth's described her symptoms as mild; I would describe mine as moderate - chest congestion, some fever, and general body weakness. Certainly...
"their owned Establishment and it's complaint MSM propaganda" COMPLIANT
How convenient for the swamp to have a candidate who has memory loss - talk about Manchurian Candidate. Add to that a VP who already has evil in...
C83: I have CV19. It is no worse than any other flu virus I have had, and not as severe as some. Don't let your fear distract you. Keep seeking...