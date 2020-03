Roads closed. Flights cancelled. Several settlements lose electricity.Service on the Kholmsk-Vanino ferry line connecting Sakhalin and the mainland was disrupted.In the Sakhalin region, a cyclone rages. Roads are covered with snow, there is no electricity in several settlements and lessons at schools are canceled.A storm warning was announced in 11 urban districts. A strong snowstorm and a hurricane were predicted. The cyclone caused transport problems. At Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk airport, more than 20 flights were canceled and delayed.Thanks to Martin Siebert for these