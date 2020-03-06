An electricity pole falls on a car in Yên Bái City
© Yên Bái Province's Television
The Disaster Management Authority (DMA) in Vietnam reports that severe weather in the country since 02 March 2020 has left at least 2 people dead, 16 injured and thousands of homes damaged.

Thunderstorms, heavy rain, strong winds and hail have affected the provinces of Yen Bai, Ha Giang, Tuyen Quang, Lai Chau, Lao Cai, Cao Bang and Son La.



Phu Yen in Son La recorded 233mm in 3 days to 05 March, while several other areas saw more than 170mm during the same period.

Both fatalities occurred in Ha Giang province, close to the border with China. DMA said across the 7 affected provinces, a total of 351 houses were destroyed and 6,801 houses damaged. Public buildings, roads, vehicles and agricultural land have also been damaged.

Houses in Yên Bái are damaged by the hail
© VNA/VNS
