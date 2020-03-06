© Yên Bái Province's Television



The Disaster Management Authority (DMA) in Vietnam reports that severe weather in the country since 02 March 2020 has left at least 2 people dead, 16 injured and thousands of homes damaged.Thunderstorms, heavy rain, strong winds and hail have affected the provinces of Yen Bai, Ha Giang, Tuyen Quang, Lai Chau, Lao Cai, Cao Bang and Son La.