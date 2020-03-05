Lava flowing out of Mount Semeru's crater seen from Pranajiwo village near Lumajang in East Java on Wednesday.
© Antara Photo/Umarul Faruq
Mount Semeru in Lumajang, East Java, has started spewing hot clouds as far as 3km, the Malang Disaster and Mitigation Agency (BPBD) reported, issuing a level II (advisory) warning status for the volcano.

The agency observed that the hot clouds had an amplitude of 23mm and was accompanied by a 540-second earthquake.

BPBD Malang head Subagyo said that it was a normal, natural occurrence and that the situation was under control.



However, the Malang agency as well as the Center of Volcanology and Geological Hazards Mitigation both advise the public to remain at a distance of 1-4km from the south and southeastern edges of Semeru's active crater.

Source: The Jakarta Post/ANN