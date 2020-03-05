© Antara Photo/Umarul Faruq



Mount Semeru in Lumajang, East Java, has started spewing hot clouds as far as 3km, the Malang Disaster and Mitigation Agency (BPBD) reported, issuing a level II (advisory) warning status for the volcano.The agency observed that the hot clouds had an amplitude of 23mm andBPBD Malang head Subagyo said that it was a normal, natural occurrence and that the situation was under control.Source: The Jakarta Post/ANN