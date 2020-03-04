© Tony Harrington



It feels like everyone you talk to in snow circles in North America or Canada has Revelstoke on their radar right now. The word is also out in Australia and you'll not only hear a few Aussie accents in the lift lines and the cafes, you'll find a few of Australia's top freeskiers making the most of this BC powder town including Nat Segal, Billy Lloyd-Blainey and recent settler Coen Bennie-Faull.And there's a few very good reasons why. So, let's start with the terrain. It's huge, the mountain claims the biggest vertical of any resort in North America. Incredible bowls are just a short hike. Like trees? They've got glades. Like to feel the burn? Try a top-to-bottom and let us know how your thighs feel.Then bury all that varied and vast terrain with a deep layer of snow.