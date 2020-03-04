© Keith Hill



The operators of a Scottish snowsports centre say they are enjoying the best snow conditions in six years.Recent heavy snowfalls across Scotland's mountain areas followed a winter largely marked by mild weather and little snow.All Scotland's outdoor snowsports centres have benefitted from snowfalls.Glencoe Mountain's Andy Meldrum said: "It's certainly the best I have seen for a very long time and already starting to come close to the amazing 2014 season when the lifts and huts got buried.There's amazing skiing and snowboarding from summit to car park."