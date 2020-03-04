A satellite image shows the sandstorm blasting the Canary Islands from the east
A dust cyclone ripping off west Africa blanketing the Canary islands with the highest concentration of particulate per cubic meter ever registered during this event. Rain records smashed in Ireland back to 1850 and the Mississippi in the USA historic floods. Beet producers experience massive losses in both N. American and Europe.


