Strong winds and intense lake effect snow resulted in blizzard and whiteout conditions in many areas east of Lake Huron as well as north of Lake Ontario. There were several highway closures and

reports of cars in ditches.



Snowfall rates of more than 5 centimetres per hour occurred within the most intense snow bands.





The following is a summary of weather event information received by

the Ontario Storm Prediction Centre as of 9:30 a.m. Saturday 29

February 2020.



1. Summary of snowfall in centimetres:



Lake Eugenia: 73.7

Flesherton: 62.5

Chatsworth: 54.1

Owen Sound: 53

Barrie: 53

Seaforth: 50

Berkeley: 42.5

Phelpston: 39.2

Lucknow: 34.3

Milverton: 33.5

Markdale: 27.9

Caledon: 27

Queensville: 25

Shanty Bay: 16.8

Environment Canada got out the ruler and measured as a result of the recent snow squall activity. The tally came in around 9:30 Saturday morning. The difference in snowfall from one place to the next shows how localized these squall events can be. In Shanty Bay, a weather spotter reported 19 cm, while Phelpston, just south of Elmvale, recorded 39 cm. March will come in like a lamb on Sunday and remain sheepish through the first week. Daytime highs will be several degrees above zero, which is the normal high for this time of year. In fact, a few days will push plus 5 or plus 6, with only a slight chance of showers on Monday.