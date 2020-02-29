FROST

End of February and frost formation in southern Brazil. The fourth summer frost in 2020.

The city of São Joaquim-SC, at the top of 'Serra Catarinense', registered a new frost record in the middle of February, and the fourth summer frost in 2020.

The measurement was made in 'Vale do Caminhos da Neve,' 3 km from the center of São Joaquim.

According to the Keizer Station Network, the low temperature in the municipality was 2ºC. However, the smallest state in Urupema was around 0.9ºC

This was the second mass of cold, very strong air that reached the month of February, which is considered extremely rare.

Minimum temperature map.

Thanks to Martin Siebert for these links