Flooding in Iran
Flooding in Lorestan Province in western Iran has left villages cut off and prompted flood rescues and evacuations.

Heavy rain that began around 24 February increased levels of rivers in the province, including the Khoram, Kashkan and Poldekhtar, according to media reports. Rain also triggered some landslides in hilly areas of the province.

Roads have been damaged or blocked by flooding and landslides, and several bridges have been destroyed, leaving numerous villages cut off, particularly in Kuhdasht County, according to Tasnim News Agency.



Iranian Red Crescent (IRC) teams have been called on to help rescue families from flooded areas. Several villages in Borujerd County have been evacuated. Some flooding was also reported in the provincial capital, Khorramabad. IRC said parts of Delfan and Pol-e Dokhtar counties were also among the hardest hit.

Flooding has also interrupted power supply in some areas, including villages in Pol-e Dokhtar County.

Copernicus Emergency Management Service (EMS) produced satellite imagery of the flooded areas, including Mamulan, Doureh and Pol Dokhtar (also Pol-e Dokhtar).

Flooded areas of Pol Dokhtar, Lorestan Province, Iran, February 2020.
© Copernicus EMS
Flooded areas of Pol Dokhtar, Lorestan Province, Iran, February 2020.
Flooded areas of Mamulan, Lorestan Province, Iran, February 2020.
© Copernicus EMS
Flooded areas of Mamulan, Lorestan Province, Iran, February 2020.
