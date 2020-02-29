Heavy rain that began around 24 February increased levels of rivers in the province, including the Khoram, Kashkan and Poldekhtar, according to media reports. Rain also triggered some landslides in hilly areas of the province.
Roads have been damaged or blocked by flooding and landslides, and several bridges have been destroyed, leaving numerous villages cut off, particularly in Kuhdasht County, according to Tasnim News Agency.
Iranian Red Crescent (IRC) teams have been called on to help rescue families from flooded areas. Several villages in Borujerd County have been evacuated. Some flooding was also reported in the provincial capital, Khorramabad. IRC said parts of Delfan and Pol-e Dokhtar counties were also among the hardest hit.
Flooding has also interrupted power supply in some areas, including villages in Pol-e Dokhtar County.
Copernicus Emergency Management Service (EMS) produced satellite imagery of the flooded areas, including Mamulan, Doureh and Pol Dokhtar (also Pol-e Dokhtar).
Social Media
۱۰ دقیقه بامداد چهارشنبه ۷ اسفند ۱۳۹۸؛ #خرمآباد و احتمال طغیان خرم رود در #لرستان pic.twitter.com/88HTUHc5Cv— هلال احمر ایران (@Iranian_RCS) February 25, 2020
آیا باید منتظر سیل شدید در #لرستان باشیم؟— هلال احمر ایران (@Iranian_RCS) February 26, 2020
وضعیت #لرستان را از شب گذشته تا امروز به روایت کبادی رئیس پایگاه امداد کوهستان و دریای هلال احمر ببینید pic.twitter.com/tsOnKEc8uI
"سیل لرستان پل را دوباره برد"— BBC NEWS فارسی (@bbcpersian) February 26, 2020
بارش شدید باران و جاری شدن #سیل بخشهایی از استان #لرستان را با مشکل مواجه کرده است.
به گزارش خبرگزاریهای #ایران راههای دسترسی ۲۵۰ روستا قطع شده است. pic.twitter.com/SzzXw1V41I