© FAO/Giampiero Diana

With the United Nation forecasting the current locust swarms to bump to 500X by June, this gives us a good indication that new grow zones are emerging across the planet in desert areas that were dry for millennia but are shifting back to a wetter climate based on an intensifying Super Grand Solar Minimum. The densest concentrations on the maps show where new grow zones are emerging where we could grow new crops to feed the planets population.