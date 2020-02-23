© GLENN JEFFREY



Mt Taranaki wore a dusting of snow and a kākahu (cloak) of cloud on Sunday morning following a weekend of occasionally heavy rain.Friday night brought a downpour that hit both the Americarna cruise through New Plymouth and the concert by Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals at the TSB Bowl of Brooklands.Saturday began with more rain, and although it brightened up during the day, the rain returned in the evening.Some places were hit harder than others. At New Plymouth's Brooklands Zoo, 2.8 millimetres of rain was recorded in the 24 hours leading up to 3pm on Sunday, according to the Taranaki Regional Council's figures.Hāwera saw 10.5mm in the same period of time, while Stratford got a real soaking after 22mm fell.In the same period, Stony at Mangatete Bridge saw 7.5mm of rain, Egmont Village saw 7mm and Taungatara at Eltham Rd recorded 12mm.As for Mt Taranaki, cloudless blue skies on Sunday soon saw the snow melt, and it's unlikely to return for a while.Metservice is forecasting sun and temperatures of 23 degrees celsius all week, although be warned - it's likely to get wet on Saturday.Source: Taranaki Daily News