A new study by Chinese researchers indicates the novel coronavirus may have begun human-to-human transmission in late November from a place other than the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan.The study published on ChinaXiv, a Chinese open repository for scientific researchers,. The crowded market facilitated the further transmission of the virus to buyers, which caused a wider spread in early December 2019.According to the researchers,y.implying human-to-human transmission may have started in early December or late November, and then accelerated when it reached the Huanan seafood market.On January 6, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a second-level emergency response, which the researchers said served as a warning against mass public activity and travel.Patients from Australia, France, Japan and the US - countries with wider samples - have had at least two sources of infection, and the US in particular has reported five sources, the study said.However, based upon limited samples in other countries, the source of most infections is deemed to be the same. In addition to their contact history with Wuhan, some may have been infected in South China's Guangdong Province and Singapore.