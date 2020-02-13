Electricity had cut off in 250,000 households, but it has so far connected for 85,000 ones, Gilan Governor General Arsalan Zare'e said, adding, water disruption for 6,000 households of a total of 12,000 ones has so far been resolved.Zare'e also announced the emergency resettlement of 1,630 people and the release of more than 500 cars caught in the snow, pointing out that power outages had cut off internet for 50 percent of subscribers, especially in rural areas.All schools and universities in the province have also been closed.FB/MG