A deep cold front dropped snow on the summits of Haleakala on Maui, and Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea on the Big Island, resulting in snowcaps on Hawaii's three tallest mountains.The National Weather Service in Honolulu had those summits under a winter storm warning through noon Friday.A dusting of snow fell on summit of Haleakala, which tops out at about 10,023 feet.On Friday, snow dusted the top of Mauna Kea.A high wind warning is also in effect for the summits of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea, with southwest to west winds 45 to 75 miles per hour, with potential gusts to 90 miles per hour.The road to the summit of Mauna Kea was closed until further notice as of Thursday evening.