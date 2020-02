up to -50°C.

The weather in Chukotka and Kamchatka has noticeably deteriorated.In Kamchatka, and in the southeast, the cold reached a record. In Nachiki, on the morning of February 4, the air cooled to -43.4°C. The previous record, -42.7 °C, held since 1973.On February 6 in Chukotka temperatures will drop to -30 ..- 35°C, in places -25 ..- 30°C,In Kamchatka in the south of the peninsula -10 ..- 15°C, in places -20 ..- 25, at night to -41 ..- 46°C. In the northern regions -22 ..- 27°C, in places -12 ..- 17°C, at night to -40°C.Thanks to Martin Siebert for this link