Spoons found in Mongolia are said to have been used during the time of ancient Egypt, and the Shang dynasty as early as 4,000 years ago, Montsame reported.In correlation with the matter, it has been found thatfrom the findings discovered by a research team of the Archeology Department of Ulaanbaatar State University.As a result of their excavation done between 2002 and 2011, the research team had found a 7,500-year-old bone knife from the basin of Eg river in Khutag-Undur soum, Bulgan aimag, a 4,500-year-old vase pot from the basin of Bulgan river in Bulgan soum, Khovd aimag, a 3,800-year-old bone spoon from the basins of Bulgan and Eg rivers as well as others.Humankind transitioned from consuming nature's ready-made products such as fruits, berries, plants, mushrooms, and raw meat in the Paleolithic period (Old Stone Age) to cooking and preparing their meals in the Neolithic period (New Stone Age), which is considered as the reason for the rapid development of the human brain and body. As a result, ancient humans began to skillfully make the first items such as knives, spoons, and pots with bones, rocks, and clay, eventually leading to weapons.