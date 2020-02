Borge says February is off to a good start.



"Oh this week is looking awesome. You know with this much snow last night, when I was walking out to the car it was over my knees you know with drifts and spots. We have another storm expected to roll on Wednesday that could bring some significant snowfall, so we love it cause snow is the biz right?" she said.





Red Lodge Mountain is still celebrating the winter with 26 inches of fresh snow in just 24 hours.Check out this video of the fresh powder from Kelsey Borge, the sales and marketing manager at Red Lodge Mountain.