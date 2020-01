© Reuters / Esam Omran Al-Fetori



Libya's national oil company has declared a "state of emergency" after exports of its oil from the ports in the eastern part of the country were blocked by forces loyal to the Libyan National Army's General Khalifa Haftar.The Petroleum Facilities Guard - a militia that controls major export terminals in eastern Libya - has ordered local subsidiaries of the National Oil Corporation (NOC), who run them, to cease all operations, the firm said in a statement.The move makes any export of oil from Libya impossible, the company then warned, adding thatthroughout the Libyan civil war and briefly aligned itself both with Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) and with the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA),n. In July 2019, the guard once again struck an alliance with the LNA, which, so far, has not commented on the latest development.The Facility Guard's order comes less than a week after the leaders of the two major warring parties met in Moscow to discuss a ceasefire between them. Although LNA chief Haftar and Fayez al-Sarraj, the GNA prime minister, eventually failed to reach an agreement, both sides have still respected their truce, at least until now., due to be held this weekend in Berlin and expected to be attended by representatives of major global powers and Libya's rival camps. The UN Support Mission in Libya has expressed its "deep concern" over the disruption of oil production. UN officials warned about "devastating consequences" such a move would have for the nation's economy and for its people, and urged all sides to "exercise maximum restraint."