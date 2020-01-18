© Youtube



A violent explosion shook the city center of Limoges this morning. Around 8:30 am, a house caught fire, rue de la Souterraine, in the Marceau district. The strong deflagration made the walls of many of the surrounding houses tremble.A large plume of smoke can be seen from all over the city. The house was blown up during the explosion. Firefighters are on site to control the fire. A security perimeter has been established by the police and municipal police.Violent explosion this Saturday January 18 shortly after 8:30 am, Marceau district, in Limoges. Many firefighters are on site to contain the fire. Police and municipal police have established a security perimeter.Engine operators cut off gas supplies to the neighborhood. The origin of the incident and whether there are any victims are still unknown.