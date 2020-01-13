Earth Changes
Wild animals in Zimbabwe attack more humans due to drought
New Zimbabwe
Mon, 13 Jan 2020 14:42 UTC
The Zimbabwean further reports that the authorities recorded 311 animal attacks on people last year, up from 195 in 2018.
This increased attack on people has been blamed on the extreme drought in the country which is driving wildlife into human settlements in search of nourishment.
"The cases include attacks on humans, their livestock and crops," said National parks spokesman Tinashe Farawo is quoted as saying.
At least more than 200 elephants starved to death over three months last year.
On the hand cases of poaching have been reported, although the country reports significant decrease recent news of the murder of two rangers who are believed to have been killed by four poachers that they had arrested rocked the country according to media reports.
Reader Comments
- Wild animals in Zimbabwe attack more humans due to drought
- Airports rake in revenue after allowing travelers to turn off CNN for a fee
- CNN attacks Babylon Bee: 'The Internet is only big enough for one fake news site'
- As part of settlement with Nick Sandmann, CNN hosts must wear MAGA hats during all broadcasts
- Rescue kitty has been dubbed "Baby Yoda" cat
- 'Earth entered transient Black Hole during 9/11' says new evidence provided by NASA
- The impeachment circus explained
- Poll: Most people prefer annihilation by killer tsunami than being lectured by climate change activists
- Superman criticized as unrealistic for portraying a journalist as heroic
- They call me Rocket: Drunken raccoon revels at Christmas market in Germany
- Will Greta accept the offer?
- Visually a-peeling: Reaction split online as duct-taped bananas sell for $120 THOUSAND at Miami art gallery
- Tiger, Tiger? looking slight: Indian farmer paints dog like tiger to scare away monkeys
- How to discuss "climate change" with a 'woke' teenager
- Smart cop: Indian police officer catches murder suspect by sending old photo, promising to marry him
- Stray dog found keeping abandoned newborn kittens warm on side of freezing road
- Shape-shifting reptilian overlords distance themselves from Prince Andrew
- Impeachment inquiry cancelled after five episodes due to dismal ratings
- "But I still get paid, right?" asked Prince Andrew
- 'Sums it up perfectly!' Donald Trump Jr uses 'Russian Slapping Champion' to mock Democrats & impeachment inquiry into his dad
- 'If elected, I will put AOC in charge of math' says Bernie
Quote of the Day
"In keeping silent about evil, in burying it so deep within us that no sign of it appears on the surface, we are implanting it, and it will rise up a thousand fold in the future. When we neither punish nor reproach evildoers, we are not simply protecting their trivial old age, we are thereby ripping the foundations of justice from beneath new generations."
Recent Comments
My Mum started college when my little sister started first gread. She graduated at UCF (Florida's Best 'Tech' School) while raising a family of we...
The article claims 'most Americans' support this action. I bet that if they ONLY asked those who could point out, on a M.E. / S. Asia Map, the...
I guess it's unsurprising that I've never heard of him. MSM got in the way, I'd guess. (I realized early, from the street level, our government...
This level of confusion is telling. No one is mentioning opium problem in Iran that is a HUGE part of all this. Only when you have a part of...
I still don't know why woman don't code :(