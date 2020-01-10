© REUTERS/Blair Gable



Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has come out as, citing intelligence reports."We have intelligence from multiple sources," Trudeau said on Thursday. "The intelligence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile. This may well have been unintentional."as saying that the Boeing 737 was "highly likely" brought down by Iranian air defenses early on Wednesday.Iranian civil aviation authorities, however, have ruled out the theory, saying no missile debris was found at the crash site.Ali Abedzadeh, head of Iran's of Civil Aviation Organization, said on Thursday, was quoted by the news agency ISNA.UIA flight 752 crashed within minutes of departing Tehran, just hours after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired two volleys of missiles at US targets inside Iraq, as reprisal for last week's assassination of General Qassem Soleimani. All 176 people on board were killed, including 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians.