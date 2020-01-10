© REUTERS/Blair Gable
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks about the fatal crash of flight PS752
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has come out as the first world leader to directly accuse Iran of the "unintentional" shooting down of Ukrainian International Airlines' flight 752 near Tehran
, citing intelligence reports.
"We have intelligence from multiple sources," Trudeau said on Thursday. "The intelligence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile. This may well have been unintentional."
Trudeau also said it was "too soon to be apportioning blame" for the crash or "drawing any conclusions," however.
US media outlets have been citing anonymous officials
as saying that the Boeing 737 was "highly likely" brought down by Iranian air defenses early on Wednesday.
Iranian civil aviation authorities, however, have ruled out the theory, saying no missile debris was found at the crash site.
"Scientifically, it is impossible that a missile hit the Ukrainian plane, and such rumours are illogical,"
Ali Abedzadeh, head of Iran's of Civil Aviation Organization, said on Thursday, was quoted by the news agency ISNA.
UIA flight 752 crashed within minutes of departing Tehran, just hours after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired two volleys of missiles at US targets inside Iraq, as reprisal for last week's assassination of General Qassem Soleimani. All 176 people on board were killed, including 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians.
Comment:
Iran says
it may need help from French or Canadian experts to help it decode data from the damaged black boxes:
"Generally speaking, Iran has the potential and know-how to decode the black box. Everybody knows that," he said, adding that Iranian and Ukrainian experts would begin decoding the data on Friday.
However, "if the available equipment is not enough to get the content," Abedzadeh explained, Tehran will send the boxes to experts "from France or Canada."
"Then whatever is the result will be published and publicized to the world," he said.
Iran has also requested Boeing send a representative to join the investigation in Tehran.
Iran said on Wednesday it wouldn't hand the black boxes over to the US, preferring to do its own investigation. US media reports on Thursday cited anonymous Pentagon and intelligence officials claiming that Iran had itself mistakenly shot down the plane, which had just taken off from Tehran's busy Imam Khomeini airport.
© Nazanin Tabatabaee / WANA via Reuters
Iran dares
Canada to show the intelligence they think they have proving who's responsible for the tragedy, instead calling the claims "psychological warfare against Iran":
"All these reports are a psychological warfare against Iran," government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Thursday. "All those countries whose citizens were aboard the plane can send representatives and we urge Boeing to send its representative to join the process of investigating the black box."
© 2020 Maxar Technologies / handout via Reuters
A satellite image showing the area where an Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport
Foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi has meanwhile called on Canadian PM Justin Trudeau to share the intelligence he has claimed to have from "multiple sources" that the plane was shot down by a surface-to-air missile.
"We are calling on the Canadian Prime Minister and any other government that has information about the crash to hand it over to the investigation committee in Iran."
Trudeau's claim follows statements from UK PM Boris Johnson that his government is "urgently looking into" reports that the plane was shot down by a missile and speculation from US President Donald Trump that he had "suspicions" that "somebody could have made a mistake."
Sputnik reports
on a video that reportedly captures the moment a missile downs the Ukrainian airliner:
New footage published and "verified" by the New York Times shows what the Western outlet claims to be an Iranian missile striking a Ukrainian jet just moments after takeoff in Tehran, Iran.
© REUTERS / Handout
The 19-second clip published by the New York Times on Thursday afternoon shows a small explosion in the sky of Parand in Tehran that is believed to be an Iranian missile hitting the Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 Flight PS752, which crashed early Wednesday morning after taking off from Tehran's Khomeini Airport.
A loud booming sound can be heard in the distance seconds after the flash.
Iran has maintained that the January 8 crash of the airliner, which claimed the lives of 167 passengers and nine crew members, was due to a technical error. Ukrainian Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council Oleksiy Danilov, on the other hand, said it may be attributable to three scenarios in addition to a possible technical malfunction: collision with another aircraft, a terrorist attack or an air defense missile strike.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Wednesday that the crash "is not a topic for hype, likes in social networks, sensations and conspiracy theories," and called for patience, endurance and wisdom.
Tehran-based Fars News Agency cited the official as having said the rumors were also "scientifically impossible" and have "no logic," according to a translated tweet on the matter.
"There is complete coordination between all military and civilian sectors in Iran and at the same time," the outlet noted in a followup tweet referencing the aviation official. "There were dozens of Iranian and foreign planes flying over Iran's safe space."
While Iran has expressed interest in getting in contact with Boeing, the New York Times reported that the National Transportation Safety Board of the United States has to first discuss the matter with the State Department due to sanctions which restrict Boeing, a US-based corporation, from contacting Iranians "without an export license."
