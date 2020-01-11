© Fars News Agency
Aerial imagery of flight PS752 wreckage in Khalajabad, Shahriar County, Tehran Province, Iran. Debris from the crashed 737-800 is visibly strewn across a sports pitch, waterway, and other structures.
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has come out as the first world leader to directly accuse Iran of the "unintentional" shooting down of Ukrainian International Airlines' flight 752 near Tehran
, citing intelligence reports.
"We have intelligence from multiple sources," Trudeau said on Thursday. "The intelligence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile. This may well have been unintentional."
Trudeau also said it was "too soon to be apportioning blame" for the crash or "drawing any conclusions," however.
US media outlets have been citing anonymous officials
as saying that the Boeing 737 was "highly likely" brought down by Iranian air defenses early on Wednesday.
Iranian civil aviation authorities, however, have ruled out the theory, saying no missile debris was found at the crash site.
"Scientifically, it is impossible that a missile hit the Ukrainian plane, and such rumours are illogical,"
© Nazanin Tabatabaee / WANA via Reuters
Ali Abedzadeh, head of Iran's of Civil Aviation Organization, said on Thursday, was quoted by the news agency ISNA.
UIA flight 752 crashed within minutes of departing Tehran, just hours after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired two volleys of missiles at US targets inside Iraq, as reprisal for last week's assassination of General Qassem Soleimani. All 176 people on board were killed, including 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians.
Comment:
Iran says
it may need help from French or Canadian experts to help it decode data from the damaged black boxes:
"Generally speaking, Iran has the potential and know-how to decode the black box. Everybody knows that," he said, adding that Iranian and Ukrainian experts would begin decoding the data on Friday.
However, "if the available equipment is not enough to get the content," Abedzadeh explained, Tehran will send the boxes to experts "from France or Canada."
"Then whatever is the result will be published and publicized to the world," he said.
Iran has also requested Boeing send a representative to join the investigation in Tehran.
Iran said on Wednesday it wouldn't hand the black boxes over to the US, preferring to do its own investigation. US media reports on Thursday cited anonymous Pentagon and intelligence officials claiming that Iran had itself mistakenly shot down the plane, which had just taken off from Tehran's busy Imam Khomeini airport.
Iran has dared
Canada to show whatever they think they have regarding what happened to this pane, labelling the claims being bandied about so far as "psychological warfare against Iran":
"All these reports are a psychological warfare against Iran," government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Thursday. "All those countries whose citizens were aboard the plane can send representatives and we urge Boeing to send its representative to join the process of investigating the black box."
© 2020 Maxar Technologies / handout via Reuters
A satellite image showing the area where an Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport
Foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi has meanwhile called on Canadian PM Justin Trudeau to share the intelligence he has claimed to have from "multiple sources" that the plane was shot down by a surface-to-air missile.
"We are calling on the Canadian Prime Minister and any other government that has information about the crash to hand it over to the investigation committee in Iran."
Trudeau's claim follows statements from UK PM Boris Johnson that his government is "urgently looking into" reports that the plane was shot down by a missile and speculation from US President Donald Trump that he had "suspicions" that "somebody could have made a mistake."
Sputnik reports
on a video that reportedly captures the moment a missile downed the Ukrainian airliner:
UPDATES
New footage published and "verified" by the New York Times shows what the Western outlet claims to be an Iranian missile striking a Ukrainian jet just moments after takeoff in Tehran, Iran.
© REUTERS / Handout
The 19-second clip published by the New York Times on Thursday afternoon shows a small explosion in the sky of Parand in Tehran that is believed to be an Iranian missile hitting the Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 Flight PS752, which crashed early Wednesday morning after taking off from Tehran's Khomeini Airport.
A loud booming sound can be heard in the distance seconds after the flash.
Iran has maintained that the January 8 crash of the airliner, which claimed the lives of 167 passengers and nine crew members, was due to a technical error. Ukrainian Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council Oleksiy Danilov, on the other hand, said it may be attributable to three scenarios in addition to a possible technical malfunction: collision with another aircraft, a terrorist attack or an air defense missile strike.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Wednesday that the crash "is not a topic for hype, likes in social networks, sensations and conspiracy theories," and called for patience, endurance and wisdom.
Tehran-based Fars News Agency cited the official as having said the rumors were also "scientifically impossible" and have "no logic," according to a translated tweet on the matter.
"There is complete coordination between all military and civilian sectors in Iran and at the same time," the outlet noted in a followup tweet referencing the aviation official. "There were dozens of Iranian and foreign planes flying over Iran's safe space."
While Iran has expressed interest in getting in contact with Boeing, the New York Times reported that the National Transportation Safety Board of the United States has to first discuss the matter with the State Department due to sanctions which restrict Boeing, a US-based corporation, from contacting Iranians "without an export license."
Bellingcat claims to have geolocated
the video alleging to show a projectile hitting the jet. It does appear that the video was taken from a location west of the airport and south of the crash site (meaning the missile in the video is coming from west to east, roughly). However, some questions remain. Who took the video, and what inspired them to start shooting right before anything became visible? Bellingcat speculates there must have been a first missile that alerted them, but that is just speculation. Also, while the location and overall circumstances of the video seem to match up with the crash, the video itself has not been publicly verified (time taken, unmodified, etc.). In other words, the video may be a fabrication.
Another video allegedly shows the plane on fire for 56 seconds before crashing.
Western sources have accused Iran of "bulldozing" the crash site, removing important evidence and thus tampering with the scene. Ruptly filmed the site after these allegations, showing
that while small pieces of debris and passenger belongings remain, wreckage has been removed. There's nothing abnormal there: the collected debris will be sorted for forensic analysis. A frontloader was used to move heavy pieces of debris, not "bulldoze" the site. During his press conference today, the head of the Iranian Civil Aviation Administration said
, among other things:
- U.S. officials have asserted to have documents or other evidence that shows a missile incident. If they have such they are required to step forward and present it to the investigation.
- Video shows that the burning aircraft flew for 60-70 seconds. If the aircraft had been hit by a missile it would have dropped immediately and there would be a very large debris field like happened with flight MH17 in Ukraine.
- All countries affected by the accident can name a liaison person or take part in the investigation.
Ukrainian President Zelensky has called on
the US, Canada and UK to provide the evidence they claim to have that the jet was downed by an anti-aircraft missile: "The theory about missile hitting the plane is not ruled out, but it's not confirmed
as of today. Given the recent statements by countries' leaders to the media, we urge all international partners - primarily the governments of the United States, Canada and the UK - to provide data and evidence
on this tragedy," Zelensky stated, revealing that he will discuss the investigation with the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo later in the day.
Ukraine's foreign minister again called for media to avoid speculation. (Same
with the office of the prosecutor-general, who called for "politicians, the former prosecutors with no legal training or basic knowledge of criminal law and procedures to refrain from the shameless self-promotion on this tragedy.") He said Iran has been cooperative
and that "the investigative team has accessed the black boxes retrieved from the wreckage. Iran has released video of the black boxes
:
Short footage of the recorders was released by Iranian media on Friday. The black boxes — that are actually bright orange — are seen sitting inside a crate, handled by the officials with the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization (CAO).
The flight data recorder appears to be largely intact, yet it's quite charred and has a handful of visible dents in its body. The cockpit voice recorder, for its part, appears to be missing most of its assembly — only the data storage itself is seen in the crate.
Earlier, head of the CAO, Ali Abedzadeh, revealed that the black boxes were damaged during the crash and the country might seek foreign help — from Russia, Canada, France or Ukraine in particular. Extracting data from the flight data and voice recorders is expected to take up to three months, while the whole probe will take up to two years. The black boxes are expected to be "opened" on Friday, Iranian media reported.
The ICAO also called for avoiding speculation
, adding that it has received a preliminary report from Iran on the crash. Iran now says it is certain
the plane was not brought down by a missile.
That hasn't stopped NATO's Stoltenberg
from saying there's "no reason to disbelieve" that Iran may have shot down the plane. Hey, we guess there's no reason to disbelieve Stoltenberg may hit his wife, either, if that's how he wants to play with logic.
The media is making much of the fact that flights to Tehran have been cancelled or rerouted since
the incident, but flights into and out of Khomeini Airport operated normally that night
:
Absent the astronomically huge coincidence of 'pure accident' that this plane crashed hours after such an historic event as Iranian airstrikes against the US military, this plane was deliberately downed.
UPDATES 11 Jan 2020
Well, holy shi'ite Moslems. Iran has today confessed
to accidentally shooting down the plane
with a missile launched from an air-defense system located near Tehran.
President Rouhani has also pledged to arrange
"compensation payments to the victims' families, and ordered reforms of the country's air defense system to prevent similar disasters in the future."
The Commander of Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Amir Ali Hajizadeh, said during a press conference today
that he "wished he was dead."
We can't blame him. It's a terrible mistake in such a high-profile information war.
Having confessed, Iran is now being fully cooperative in the investigation, announcing it will send the Boeing's black box to France
for impartial investigation of its flight record content.
In the meantime, CCTV footage of the missile launch has surfaced:
So the Iranians are now saying that the Ukrainian plane was erroneously identified as an incoming cruise missile. That seems pretty bizarre. An airliner has a very different radar cross section than a cruise missile.
Why in the name of Allah did the Iranians not close their airspace to civilian flights that night??
UPDATES 11 Jan 2020
Well, holy shi'ite Moslems. Iran has today confessed to accidentally shooting down the plane with a missile launched from an air-defense system located near Tehran.
President Rouhani has also pledged to arrange "compensation payments to the victims' families, and ordered reforms of the country's air defense system to prevent similar disasters in the future."
The Commander of Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Amir Ali Hajizadeh, said during a press conference today that he "wished he was dead."
We can't blame him. It's a terrible mistake in such a high-profile information war.
Having confessed, Iran is now being fully cooperative in the investigation, announcing it will send the Boeing's black box to France for impartial investigation of its flight record content.
In the meantime, CCTV footage of the missile launch has surfaced:
So the Iranians are now saying that the Ukrainian plane was erroneously identified as an incoming cruise missile. That seems pretty bizarre. An airliner has a very different radar cross section than a cruise missile.
Why in the name of Allah did the Iranians not close their airspace to civilian flights that night??