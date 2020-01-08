© Reuters / Goran Tomasevic

Russia and Turkey have called for all parties in the ongoing Libyan conflict to declare a ceasefire, even as both countries seem to support opposite sides in the affray. Earlier, Turkey began moving troops toward Libya.Following a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Wednesday, Moscow and Ankara released a joint statement calling on all sides in the Libyan conflict to "declare a sustainable ceasefire, supported by the necessary measures to be taken for stabilizing the situation on the ground and normalizing daily life in Tripoli and other cities."Russia has been careful not to pick sides, despite talks with Haftar in Moscow earlier in the year. The Russian government nonetheless criticized Turkey's siding with the GNA, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stating late last month that "foreign interference will hardly help the situation."Erdogan's decision to send troops led Haftar to declare "jihad" on Turkey, and the general vowed to throw the "invaders" out of his country. Meanwhile, the Tobruk parliament cut all diplomatic ties with Turkey and accused GNA Prime Minister Fayez Al-Sarraj of treason for inviting Turkish forces in.