NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) is currently monitoring a miniature swarm of four asteroids currently heading towards Earth,CNEOS is tasked with watching the skies for any potentially hazardous asteroids, but given the vastness of space, that's a lot of sky to check which may explain why two of the four asteroids were only spotted yesterday.It will be followed soon after by the 72-foot-wide 2020AD, which is traveling at a blistering 35,000 miles per hour, and will buzz the earth at 4:12 am EST.2019 YH2, the largest in the group, measuring an estimated 459 feet in diameter and traveling at 32,000 miles per hour, is expected to pass by at 4:36 am EST.Bringing up the rear will be 2019 AE3, measuring roughly 72 feet and traveling at over 18,000 miles per hour, will fly past us at 9:08 am EST.2020 AD and 2019 YH2 are classified as Apollo asteroids, with very wide orbits, while 2020 AC and 2019 AE3 are Aten asteroids, meaning their semi-major axis is smaller than Earth's.