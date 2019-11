Webber is a pacifist, a vegetarian, a singer-songwriter, a neo-hippie and performance artist, who's made a name for himself on the campaign trail of late as "the flower guy." He sports a beard and a top hat while philosophizing over Biblical passages on war and fracking, and what makes a man well-suited for public office, always offering a peace offering of a flower in the end, to punctuate his point of view.

Not his first rodeo

Cannot use his nicknames

Legal news website Law & Crime reports that a New Hampshire man has attempted to register as a candidate in the country's first presidential primary under the name "Epstein Didn't Kill Himself."The man's real name is Rod Webber, and he is described in the Manchester Ink Link as a colorful character in local politics:This is also not the first time that Webber attempts to run for office in New Hampshire. "In 2015, I tried to register as 'Flowerman' which was what the press had referred to me as in hundreds of articles," he told Law & Crime.Thus far, New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner has not allowed Webber to file under his preferred nicknames. The aspiring politician argues this is unfair since other candidates allowed to use their's.The New Hampshire primary is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.