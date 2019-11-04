Trans Fats Are Just Now Being Eliminated From Our Diet

"... formed the lipid backbone of European cuisine from castle to corner store for much of its post Roman history ... Much of the ancient world enjoyed this nutrient rich fat since farmers can raise pigs in almost any climate and circumstance on almost any foodstuffs. Rendering lard is an easy process and the resultant fat lasts for years if made properly. This sets it apart from the more fragile butter."

Lard Is a Highly Nutritious Fat

The nutrient balance of a food was quantified and termed nutritional fitness; this measure was based on the food's frequency of occurrence in nutritionally adequate food combinations.



Nutritional fitness offers a way to prioritize recommendable foods within a global network of foods, in which foods are connected based on the similarities of their nutrient compositions.



We identified a number of key nutrients, such as choline and α-linolenic acid, whose levels in foods can critically affect the nutritional fitness of the foods. Analogously, pairs of nutrients can have the same effect. In fact, two nutrients can synergistically affect the nutritional fitness, although the individual nutrients alone may not have an impact.

Vitamin D 16

Omega-3 fats 17

Monounsaturated fats 18 (the same fats found in avocados and olive oil 19 )

(the same fats found in avocados and olive oil ) Saturated fats 20

Choline21

The Health Benefits of Choline

Make Sure Your Lard Is Organic and Pastured

Raised on a diet of GM corn and soy (and sometimes peanuts), along with other low quality calorie sources, tainted with high amounts of glyphosate residue (Roundup), antibiotic laced feed, deworming drugs, and who knows what else ...



The pigs also live in high stress, downright hellish environments. These places appear to be the perfect home for antibiotic resistant bacteria to thrive ... Residues from the feed, drugs, and stress these animals receive end up in their meat and fat ... Not surprisingly, the nutritional profile of the meat and fat from conventional pigs is poor.



Tests from the Weston A. Price Foundation discovered that lard from pastured pigs contained 10,000 IU of vitamin D per tablespoon35 ... This nutrient level is hundreds of times the amount in the USDA food database, which is based on conventionally raised hogs.



What You Need to Know About Pork Lard

How and Why to Render Lard

When you cook with it, instead of melting completely like butter or rendered lard, it will melt a bit and yield small rubbery pieces of fat that will pepper your finished dish.



Rendering lard before using it in a dish accomplishes two goals: First, it preserves the fat by removing excess water and other impurities that might otherwise cause it to spoil; rendered lard is shelf-stable, just like olive oil or clarified butter.



Second, it produces a luxuriously creamy, spoonable fat that not only melts instantaneously in a hot pan, but also yields beautifully flaky pastry.

The Fall and Rise of Pork Lard

The Jungle was technically fiction, but it's hard to forget the section on the men who cooked the lard. 'They worked in tank rooms full of steam, and in some of which there were open vats near the level of the floor ...



Their peculiar trouble was that they fell into the vats; and when they were fished out, there was never enough of them left to be worth exhibiting, — sometimes they would be overlooked for days, till all but the bones of them had gone out to the world as Durham's Pure Leaf Lard!'



'He definitely wanted people to be grossed out by the entire meat-packing industry,' [oil history expert William] Shurtleff says ... Crisco (vegetable shortening) was designed in a lab for one purpose: to replace lard.



People were already queasy about the meat industry after Upton Sinclair's novel, but Procter & Gamble had some work to do. Unlike lard, Crisco was made in a lab by scientists, not necessarily an appetizing idea back then.



Procter & Gamble turned all that to its advantage. It launched an ad campaign that made people think about the horrible stories of adulterated lard. The ads touted how pure and wholesome Crisco was. The company packaged the product in white and claimed 'the stomach welcomes Crisco.'



Procter & Gamble perfected the modern art of branding with Crisco. It sent out cookbooks touting how good Crisco made you feel. It shipped samples to hospitals and schools, then bragged about how those institutions trusted Crisco.



It rushed onto the newly invented radio waves, sponsoring cooking programs, that featured, what else, Crisco. Poor lard didn't stand a chance. In the 1950s, scientists piled on, saying that saturated fats in lard caused heart disease.

Other Healthy Cooking Fats

Sources and References