exercise stretching
Exercise can work wonders for your health, including strengthening your muscles and bones and boosting your metabolism, mood and memory skills. Staying active may also help to lower your odds of developing cancer, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Recent research shows that physical activity is associated with reduced risks for seven common types of cancer: colon, breast, kidney, endometrial, bladder, stomach and esophageal adenocarcinoma. They also found that exercise before and after a cancer diagnosis led to improved survival among people with breast, colorectal or prostate cancers.

In another study, a person's estimated age based on an exercise stress test was a better predictor of mortality, as compared to chronological age, while another study found adding exercise of any type reduced the risk of early death.

While living longer is reason enough to get off of the sofa and move, there are other health benefits that happen when upping your level of physical activity. By increasing the intensity of your workout, you could also improve your cardiorespiratory fitness (also associated with longevity) and your mood along with increasing your cognitive performance and insulin sensitivity.

But even if you are exercising on a regular basis, it can't counter the ill effects of poor nutrition, which can lead to insulin resistance, weight gain and an increasing risk of chronic disease. Good nutrition and physical activity go hand in hand for overall health.

Whether you're already in the habit of exercising regularly or getting ready to start a new fitness routine, it's important to get your children involved, since the rates of obesity in children are rising rapidly.

Men with stronger muscles from regular weight training are up to 40% less likely to die from cancer. This finding suggests that muscular strength is as important as staying slim and eating healthy when it comes to protecting your body against deadly tumors.

Each day, some 1,600 people die of cancer in the United States. That number goes up dramatically, to 21,000, if you include the global population.

While conventional medicine has little to offer outside the standard "cut, poison, burn" approach, new evidence suggests nutritional ketosis could both treat and prevent most cancers.

The metabolic theory of cancer shows that, contrary to conventional teaching, nuclear genetic defects do not cause cancer. Mitochondrial damage happens first, which then triggers nuclear genetic mutations.

Mitochondrial dysfunction is at the core of virtually all diseases, and one of the reasons nutritional ketosis works so well is because it boosts mitochondrial function and effectively drives down inflammation.