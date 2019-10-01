After numerous snowfall warnings were issued across the prairies for this past weekend, Old Man Winter showed up with a vengeance.
According to the Weather Network, blizzard-like conditions brought the white stuff to southern Alberta and across southern Saskatchewan all through the weekend, with the worst of it touching down on Sunday.
So just how much snow fell, you ask?
In Waterton National Park, a total of 95 cm of snowfall was recorded. At Chain Lakes, it was 54 cm. Even the City of Lethbridge saw snowfall amounts of up to 55 cm.
24.6 cm of snow fell on Sunday, September 29 alone, marking the snowiest September day that the city has ever seen... well, at least since records began way back in 1881.
According to Environment Canada, this breaks the 124-year-old record that had been held by September 19, 1895, when 22.9 cm of snow fell, and September 28, 1925's now-third place record of 19.8 cm.
Anyone have a snow shovel or two I could borrow for a while? DM me if you do pls! Car is buried and we are snowed in! Balcony is also covered in heavy wet snow. #yql #abstorm #lethbridge @weathernetwork @environmentca #snowpocalypse #snowmaggedon pic.twitter.com/m691yUzK1U— Lara Fominoff (@LaraFominoff) September 30, 2019
It's a Snow Day here in Lethbridge, AB. as schools are closed, buses have been cancelled and I cannot find my stairs. @weathernetwork #Snowtember #Abstorm #YQL pic.twitter.com/opoSPXZ0wX— Hal Roberts 🇨🇦 (@Hal__Roberts) September 30, 2019
View this post on Instagram
And that's a wrap! As #Waterton is now on the national news for our over 1m of ❄️....hibernation is truly on! Have a great Winter folks and don't forget that although we are closed at our Waterton location, we're OPEN all year round at our Pincher Creek store!! Thanks for another great year!
A post shared by the Tamarack (@the_tamarack_) on
The total snowfall currently sits at a depth of 26 cm, which Twitter account YYC Weather Records states is just 4 cm away from the deepest snow ever recorded during fall — meaning that the current coverage is deeper than what we'd usually see even in October, November, or the start of December.
Near record snow depth. Today's 26cm of snow cover brought #Calgary within 4cm of the deepest ever recorded during fall. #YycWx— YYC Weather Records (@YYC_Weather) September 30, 2019
And while a snowfall warning does remain in effect from Environment Canada (it was renewed as of 4:36 am Monday morning) it appears that the worst of it is over.
Needless to say, it was no ordinary September Sunday.
WOW!! Very deep #snow accumulations in Lethbridge, #Alberta, Canada this morning 30th of September! Photo by Idris Schornagel via meteo reporter storm Ig ; #severeweather #ExtremeWeather pic.twitter.com/4tRR8mbqlc— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) September 30, 2019