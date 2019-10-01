snow
Well, that was one for the books - literally.

After numerous snowfall warnings were issued across the prairies for this past weekend, Old Man Winter showed up with a vengeance.

According to the Weather Network, blizzard-like conditions brought the white stuff to southern Alberta and across southern Saskatchewan all through the weekend, with the worst of it touching down on Sunday.

So just how much snow fell, you ask?

In Waterton National Park, a total of 95 cm of snowfall was recorded. At Chain Lakes, it was 54 cm. Even the City of Lethbridge saw snowfall amounts of up to 55 cm.


And in Calgary, a total of 24.6 cm of snow fell on Sunday, September 29 alone, marking the snowiest September day that the city has ever seen... well, at least since records began way back in 1881.

According to Environment Canada, this breaks the 124-year-old record that had been held by September 19, 1895, when 22.9 cm of snow fell, and September 28, 1925's now-third place record of 19.8 cm.






The total snowfall currently sits at a depth of 26 cm, which Twitter account YYC Weather Records states is just 4 cm away from the deepest snow ever recorded during fall — meaning that the current coverage is deeper than what we'd usually see even in October, November, or the start of December.



And while a snowfall warning does remain in effect from Environment Canada (it was renewed as of 4:36 am Monday morning) it appears that the worst of it is over.

Needless to say, it was no ordinary September Sunday.