Brits will get food needed after Brexit, Gove vows

Remainer rebel 'willing to be sacked' by the Tories for voting against a No Deal Brexit this week

BORIS Johnson could ignore any new law to block a No Deal Brexit or simply find a way round it, Michael Gove has suggested.Rebel MPs will this week give Boris the fight of his career as they bid to try to stop the PM taking Britain out of the EU.They will take control of the Parliamentary timetable afterLabour's Sir Keir Starmer said this morning it could be their "last chance" to do so before Parliament is controversially shut down for five weeks.But Mr Gove told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show that he would wait and see what their plan was first before deciding how to stop it.He was asked whether Boris would obey Parliament's law - if they were able to pass one."Let's see what the legislation says," he replied. "You are asking me about a pig and poke."And I will wait and see what the opposition try to bring forward."Boris has also refused to rule out plans to ask the Queen to refuse to give such a bill Royal assent, too, The Sunday Times reported.The PM is meeting with whips and other members of his top team ahead of this week's showdown to discuss tactics and numbers, it was revealed today.And they'll discuss what sanctions they could apply to Tories who are set to rebel.A No10 source said: "Today's discussion will be how far he'll be able to go in deciding what sanctions can be imposed on those backing rebel amendments."All options continue to be open to him and his whips in considering how to deal with them."Mr Gove's comments led to a furious reaction from MPs, who are set to get back to Parliament from their summer holidays on Tuesday.Labour's Jon Trickett said this morning:And Tory MP Guto Bebb, who wants another referendum on Brexit, said: "This Government's unprecedented willingness to flout the rules is a disgrace to our democracy."Meanwhile, Boris is poised to call an election if MPs wreck his Brexit plans this week, The Sun on Sunday revealed. However, Labour's Sir Keir Starmer said that his MPs could block it if he decides to call a vote for after October 31 - meaning Britain would come up without a deal."I believe there has got to be legislation in place to lock this and it unlawful for him to take us out without a deal," he added."It is a very simple plan.Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell said today that a vote of confidence was "absolutely" still on the table , but the party would be pursuing new laws first.However, he also poured doubt on whether there was enough time to get it all done."It's very difficult to get legislation through in a matter of a few days and the plan is to know that and that's why they are using this tactic," he said.MICHAEL Gove was embroiled in a furious row with the food industry today after he claimed that Brits would have no shortage of fresh produce if we left with a No Deal Brexit.Bashing down scare stories of chaos at ports which could stop fresh food coming through, the Cabinet minister in charge of Brexit planning insisted that no-one would be at risk."Everyone will have the food they need," he told the Andrew Marr Show today."There will be no shortages of fresh food."But"I think that there are a number of economic factors in play," he stated."Some prices may go up. Other prices will come down."The British Retail Consortium hit back at his claims, saying it was "categorically untrue that the supply of fresh food will be unaffected under a No Deal Brexit".A spokesperson said: "The availability of fresh foods will be impacted as a result of checks and delays at the border."Indeed,"The BRC's own assessment has shown that soft fruits and vegetables, such as strawberries, tomatoes and lettuces, would likely see reduced availability as they are largely imported during the winter months."REMAINER rebel David Gauke is willing to be sacked by the Tories this week for voting to stop a No Deal Brexit, he said today.The ex-Justice Secretary gave a strong hint thatSpeaking to Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday today he said:"But I hope it doesn't come to that."The Sun revealed yesterday the latest plan to try and keep rebels in line is to withdraw the whip - which would mean they couldn't stand as a Tory in the next election.Some of the rebels are set to meet with Boris Johnson tomorrow ahead of a Parliamentary showdown this week.MPs are poised to take control of the Commons and force through their own laws - but they haven't spelled out their exact plans yet.20 former ministers were reported to have discussed running as "independent Conservatives" if a snap poll happened in weeks.Philip Hammond, the former Chancellor who is organising MPs to try and stop a No Deal Brexit, said it would be "staggeringly hypocrytical" to ban them form the party as "eight members of the current cabinet have defied the party whip this year".