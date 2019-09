President Donald Trump's campaign is trolling vanquished Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton with an 'error' page that shows Clinton holding a microphone behind the presidential seal.The website's 'error' page gloats over the results of the 2016 election , where Trump defeated Clinton with 306 electoral college votes.Clinton and her allies have also repeatedly called into question the legitimacy of the 2016 election, often claiming that attempted Russian interference altered the outcome. Clinton even claimed earlier this year that the election had been "stolen" from her.