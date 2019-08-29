frost
Below-freezing temps in northern regions of European Russia.

On August 26 a new daily minimum temperature of -1.6 degrees was established on Kolguev Island, easily beating the previous record of 0.5 degrees set 36 years ago.

During night and early morning on Wednesday the temperature in the Arkhangelsk and Vologda regions will drop to -1 degree. In the Nenets okrug it will drop to -2, and in the Komi Republic to -2.

