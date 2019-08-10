© Global Look Press/ZUMAPRESS/PPI



A spokesman for Nawaz's Pakistan Muslim League (PML) told Reuters that the politician had been detained in Lahore, but that the authorities have yet to explain the grounds of her arrest.Nawaz was asked to appear on Thursday before the NAB to answer questions regarding a corruption probe.According to local reports, she ignored the request and was arrested while visiting her father, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, in jail. Sharif is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for corruption.Her arrest was sharply criticized by opposition figures.Senator Sherry Rehman, parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), argued that Nawaz's detention risks "disastrous polarisation" at home as the conflict with India over Kashmir continues to escalate.Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, daughter of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, tweeted that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his "fascist, incompetent government" had targeted Nawaz as part of a "witch hunt" against the opposition.In recent days, Nawaz had been involved in anti-government protests. Last month, she took part in nationwide rallies against Khan's administration. Her PML party has also led a series of public protests, alleging that Khan benefited from widespread vote-rigging in the 2018 election.