© Charlotte Cuthbertson/The Epoch Times



"By requiring the release of family units before the conclusion of immigration proceedings, seemingly well-intentioned court rulings and legislation are being exploited by transnational criminal organizations and human smugglers. These despicable smugglers have created an entire illicit industry with untold millions of dollars being made through the sale, rental, and recycling of children — utilized by unscrupulous adults to pose as family units."

The immigration court backlog currently sits at more than 900,000 cases.

Child Imposters

"The increase in flow of illegal migrants and the change in those arriving at our border are putting the migrants, particularly young children, at risk of harm from smugglers, traffickers, criminals, and the dangers of the difficult journey," Albence said.

A 33-year-old Honduran male illegally crossed the U.S. border with his 15-year-old "son" recently. After an investigation, it was discovered that the man had borrowed the boy from the boy's mother in Honduras to use in an attempt to be released into the United States quickly as a family unit. He presented a fake birth certificate for the boy.Border Patrol and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents are uncoveringIn this case, the child didn't have any family in the United States, and the man told agents he had planned to drop the boy off with an unknown male in Nebraska.according to case notes obtained by The Epoch Times. The man confessed when he was faced with a DNA test.Matthew Albence, acting director for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said in a congressional hearing on July 25:HSI, a division of ICE, has sent 4,000 agents to help Border Patrol investigate fake families entering along the southern border.according to Kevin McAleenan, acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. Almost 15 percent of all family units that Border Patrol agents refer to HSI have been found to be fraudulent.In separate cases, two Guatemalan men claimed to be traveling with their teenage sons when apprehended by Border Patrol in Santa Teresa, New Mexico. Both men subsequently admitted to HSI agents that— one was 15 and the other was 16 years. Both men were charged and convicted with illegal re-entry.Another recent case found that Guatemalan man Francisco Paredes-Garcia used a fake birth certificate to try to convince border agents that a 17-year-old boy was his son. During a subsequent interview with HSI agents, Paredes-Garcia admitted the child wasn't his, and instead had only known him for a short time.in order to claim to be a family unit."Paredes-Garcia stated he knew the birth certificate contained false information and still used it, because he knew it was the only way he could make entry into the United States," the HSI case file states. Paredes-Garcia was charged and convicted of making false statements.A Honduran man, 24, told border agents that he was traveling with his 6-month-old son and presented them with a counterfeit Honduran birth certificate.and the man admitted the child belonged to his girlfriend, who remained in Honduras. HSI saidIn cases such as these,according to ICE. Some are also connected with family members in the United States.Only 14 percent of family units asserted a credible fear claim after crossing the border illegally in fiscal year 2018, according to Customs and Border Protection data.All families are released with a Notice to Appear in immigration court, but the vast majority don't show up.Most (13,500) were ordered removed after failing to show up at their court hearing, according to data from the Justice Department. The statistics are from 10 major immigration courts around the country, including Houston, New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and Atlanta.A new trend that agents are uncovering more frequently is that ofUnaccompanied minors are generally transferred from Border Patrol custody to Health and Human Services within 72 hours, giving agents a short window to discover fraud.HSI recently encountered a 23-year-old Honduran male who claimed, with a fake birth certificate, to be 17 when apprehended by Border Patrol. Since mid-April, HSI agents have discovered 71 such child imposters; 70 of whom have been accepted for prosecution.Most are from Central America, and they spend around 45 days in Health and Human Services custody before being released to a sponsor within the United States — in most cases (79 percent) to an adult who is in the country illegally.