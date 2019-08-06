© Sputnik/Iliya Pitalev



"Taking into account that the agreement on the ceasefire under conditions of implementation of the Sochi agreements by Ankara was not implemented despite Syria's efforts in this direction, the army and armed forces therefore resume the military operation against terrorist groups with different names and will respond to any aggression in accordance with its constitutional obligations to protect the Syrian people and ensure their security."

the Syrian Armed Forces said in a statement on Monday. A statement quoted by the Ikhbariya TV channel:Government forces are fighting to take back the territory with support from Russia as part of a counterterrorism operation.Syria has been in a state of civil war for eight years, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organizations.The conflict in the country produced over five million refugees and over six million internally displaced people. Over 13 million Syrians, nearly half of them children, require humanitarian assistance.