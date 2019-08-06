munitions/weapons
© SANA
August 4, 2019: Weapons, ammunition seized by Syrian government forces during clean-up operation in southern part of Syria.
The Syrian Army discovered a large volume of weapons and ammunition, including US-made missiles, from arms depot in formerly-held positions of the terrorists in the southern part of Syria.

The Syrian Army's engineering units found a large cache containing different combat rifles, over 200,000 bullets, large amount of canons, mortar rounds and US TOW missiles together with launching-pads, anti-tank machine guns, rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), bombs, hand-grenades, drones and night-vision cameras, also Israel-made military equipment and medicine.

In a relevant development in late June, the Syrian Army seized a large number of weapons and military equipment, including arms and ammunition made in the US and Israel, in areas and military bases formerly held by the terrorists in the surrounding areas of Damascus and Quneitra provinces, [including] southwestern Damascus and northwestern Quneitra.

The Syrian Army units, during their mop-up operations against the remnants of the ISIL, also discovered an underground depot containing a large number of weapons, military equipment and ammunition in the surrounding areas of Qala al-Rahbeh west of the city of al-Mayadeen in eastern Deir Ezzur during cleansing operations in regions freed from terrorists' hands in northern Dara'a.

The engineering units of the Syrian Army last Monday found a large number of different types of weapons, machine-guns, RPGs, guns and ammunition left behind by the terrorists who had earlier occupied the town of Ankhal in northern Dara'a. Among the seized weapons, several types of arms and ammunition manufactured by the western companies, communication systems and night-vision equipment were found as well.