The Syrian Army discovered a large volume of weapons and ammunition, including US-made missiles, from arms depot in formerly-held positions of the terrorists in the southern part of Syria.The Syrian Army's engineering units found a large cache containingIn a relevant development in late June, the Syrian Army seized a large number of weapons and military equipment, including arms and ammunition made in the US and Israel, in areas and military bases formerly held by the terrorists in the surrounding areas of Damascus and Quneitra provinces, [including] southwestern Damascus and northwestern Quneitra.The Syrian Army units, during their mop-up operations against the remnants of the ISIL,containing a large number of weapons, military equipment and ammunition in the surrounding areas ofduring cleansing operations in regions freed from terrorists' hands inThe engineering units of the Syrian Army last Monday found a large number of different types of weapons, machine-guns, RPGs, guns and ammunition left behind by the terrorists who had earlier occupied the town of Ankhal in northern Dara'a. Among the seized weapons, several types of arms and ammunition manufactured by the western companies, communication systems and night-vision equipment were found as well.