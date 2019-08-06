© AP Photo / Cliff Owen

Yemeni forces carried out drone attacks on two airports and an airbase in Saudi Arabia in retaliation against the Kingdom's deadly aggression on their impoverished country. The spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said in a statement on Monday that in the first drone attack, domestically-developed Qasef-2K (Striker-2K) targeted Najran Regional Airport in the Saudi southwest, Yemeni News reported., he added. The second attack targeted military and strategic positions at King Khalid Air Base near the city of Khamis Mushait in the southwestern province of Asir, Saree stated. Also in Asir, the Yemeni drones attacked Abha International Airport on Monday, suspending flights. Saree also noted that the attacks were in response to the crimes committed by the Saudi-led coalition,In mid-May, Yemeni soldiers, backed by allied fighters from Popular Committees, launched a major operation against the strategic oil facility in Saudi Arabia in retaliation for the Riyadh regime's devastating military aggression and siege of the impoverished country.The attack bears extra significance at this stage of the war because the Yemeni forces could fly armed drones so far and carry out precision strikes and then fly them back while evading all Saudi defenses on the way.Yemen's Ansarullah movement has also warned that its recent attack on a major Saudi oil facility was. The Ansarullah said its drone attack on pumping stations of the Saudi state oil company Aramco was the start of operations against 300 vital targets. The group added that other planned targets include military headquarters and facilities in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the aim of bringing the government of former Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing the Ansarullah movement.Despite Riyadh's claims that it is bombing the positions of the Ansarullah fighters, Saudi bombers are flattening residential areas and civilian infrastructures. Weddings, funerals, schools and hospitals, as well as water and electricity plants, have been targeted, killing and wounding hundreds of thousands.According to a December 2018 report by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, the Saudi-led war has claimed the lives of over 60,000 Yemenis since January 2016. Save the Children, (a charity organization) has reported that more than 84,700 children under the age of five may have starved to death in Yemen since the Saudi regime and a coalition of its allies launched the brutal war on the already-impoverished nation.France, the United States, the United Kingdom and some other Western countries have faced criticisms over arms sales to the Saudi Arabia and the UAE, whose aggression against Yemen has affected 28 million people and caused what the United Nations calls "one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world". According to the world body, Yemen is suffering from the most severe famine in more than 100 years.A UN panel has compiled a detailed report of civilian casualties caused by the Saudi military and its allies during their war against Yemen, saying the Riyadh-led coalition has used precision-guided munitions in its raids on civilian targets.