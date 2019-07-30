© Reuters / Duncan McGlynn / Pool

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she suspects the new UK prime minister has no interest in renegotiating Britain's European exit, and that Boris Johnson is instead looking to leave the EU without a deal.Though Johnson has said he would prefer to flesh out a new Brexit agreement, he has insisted Britain would exit the multi-national body by the October 31 deadline "come what may."Former British MP George Galloway noted that Johnson was met without much warmth in Edinburgh.Scotland put up staunch opposition to the 2017 Brexit vote, and Sturgeon herself has been critical of the move. She has called on the British government to overturn the leave effort and remain in the EU - and if that were not an option, she would prefer a compromise agreement that keeps the European single market and Customs Union intact.Sturgeon's disdain for Johnson is a sign of "hypocrisy," Galloway said, given her party's support for Scottish independence - it's own form of 'Brexit' - which the country voted down by a 55 percent majority in 2014."It's ironic," Galloway said. "She says Boris Johnson is driving the UK to destruction, but her party exists to destroy the UK, by breaking up a small island of English-speaking people and having an independent Scottish state."