Fears of a sharp labor market slowdown have proven unfounded so far. Following the 224k rebound in June, both the 3- and 6-month averages for nonfarm payroll growth are now back above 170k. This is 50k below the 2018 pace but still 70k above the breakeven rate consistent with stable unemployment.

While there has been a sharp slowdown in various manufacturing surveys, Goldman continues to believe that "much of this weakness reflects the ongoing inventory adjustment, which is likely to subtract 1.7pp from Q2 GDP growth" and adds that "we are now probably near the end of this process, as the level of inventory investment seems to have fallen to a below-trend pace and the economywide inventory/sales ratio appears to be peaking." According to Hatzius, "these observations typically set the stage for a rebound in orders and employment before too long."

The US Consumer has rarely been stronger: according to Goldman, prospects for final demand look good, as private domestic final sales probably grew almost 3% in Q2, "and even beyond Q2, we are relatively optimistic, because the easing in financial conditions implies that the FCI impulse to growth should go from about -1pp around yearend 2018 to a modestly positive number around year-end 2019."

Inflation is far from recessionary: while core PCE inflation remains at 1.6% year-on-year, significantly below the Fed's 2% target, in Powell's May 1 FOMC press conference, he characterized the weakness as "transient" and emphasized the stability at 2% in the Dallas Fed's trimmed-mean index, and to Goldman this still looks like the right take on the issue: "In fact, both the core PCE and the trimmed-mean PCE remain at the same year-on-year levels as two months ago, and each has risen at sequential rates of more than 2% since then."

Trade war has taken a step back: with most dovish Fedspeak over the past several weeks emphasizing the increased uncertainty (especially with regard to trade policy) around a fairly optimistic central case as a reason for potential rate cuts, while the trade uncertainty has not gone away, the decision by Presidents Trump and Xi to return to the negotiating table and suspend the next tariff increase has reduced it, at least in the near term.

"I have one final point, which is to ask, what is the plan if the economy does not cooperate? We are at $4 trillion in expectation now. That is where the balance sheet stops in expectation now. If we have two bad employment reports, the markets are going to move that number way out. We're headed for $5 trillion, as others have mentioned.



"And the idea that... we 're now a captive of the market — is somewhat chilling to me. I think we need to regain control of this, or we will be moving out on that if the economy doesn't cooperate.



"There's some material part of the probability distribution that is not covered by a plan, in my view. The way to get at it is to increase flexibility, starting now, around the plan for the existing prongs: the costs and the risks, and what constitutes a substantial improvement. I think both of those need to be communicated better to the public in a way that increases our flexibility to do something, because if the economy doesn't cooperate, I don't know what we do.



"The problem has been, and is, the open-endedness of the plan. And I would say , in closing, that the risks may be manageable at $4 trillion, but at $5 trillion , you're in a different league. There has to be convexity in this."

the flip-side is that with the bubble only growing bigger, by the time it finally does burst, it will wipe out the entire financial system with it - and is also why several weeks ago

BofA first warned

that if the Fed cuts now, it would be a "huge risk."

by doing so Powell will start the countdown to not only the final reflationary phase of what will be the last asset bubble, but also a financial, economic and social crash that will make the Global Financial Crisis seems like a dress rehearsal.