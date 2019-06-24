O:H header
Earlier this year, the World Health Organization (WHO) released their top 10 threats to global health. It's a mixed bag of threats; some seemingly legitimate, some being little more than fearmongering propaganda.

Join us on this episode of Objective: Health as we go through the WHO list point by point and try to give a more objective perspective on their claims. We also take a look at the organization itself, questioning whose interests are actually being served by announcing these dire health threats. And finally, we give our own top 10 list of what we consider to be the most pressing current threats to your health - it's a very different list! For more check out some of our previous shows where we cover them in more detail:

Glyphosate - https://youtu.be/gNX-iiIeEpc
5G - https://youtu.be/jy3doL7LhyA
Vaccines - www.sott.net/article/346195-The-Health-Wellness-Show-Chemical-Cocktails-Vaccine-Excipients-and-the-Autism-Question
Vegan Putsch - https://youtu.be/WrYx892DjD0
Endocrine Disruptors - https://youtu.be/qBI3IgGoyDk
The Transgender Agenda - www.sott.net/article/331066-The-Health-Wellness-Show-The-medical-and-social-implications-of-gender-multiplicity

Then stay tuned for Zoya's Pet Health Segment, as she looks into one of the most profound mysteries of our times - why do cats meow?

Running Time: 01:28:43

Download: MP3 - 80.9 MB