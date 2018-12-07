Listen live, chat, and call in to future shows on the SOTT Radio Network!

Health and wellness news is getting stranger and stranger as humanity is thrust into a dystopian future. Changes that beggar belief are occurring right before our eyes. Scientists are arrested for doing science. Rogue researchers are creating genetically modified babies. Big Business is hellbent on poisoning the food supply. Big Pharma is permitted kill and maim at will with their biological products. Ideologically possessed nutjobs are supported in convincing children that they were born in the wrong bodies.This isn't some B-movie horror flick. This is but a small sampling of the utter madness of life on Earth in 2018.Join us as we delve into the weirdness and stay tuned for Zoya's Pet Health Segment on GMOs and their effects on pets.01:31:46