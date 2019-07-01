O:H header
Iatrogenesis, from the Greek; Iatros, meaning doctor, and Genesis, meaning origin. The word means anything that comes from the result of working with a physician, but is usually used in terms of noxious, unintended, and undesired effects of medical therapies. Whether physician error, negative effects of drugs, therapies or procedures, iatrogenesis has been declared to be the number three killer of people in the United States; the number five killer worldwide.

Given such incredible numbers, questions inevitably arise. How can a system of healing be responsible for such huge numbers of fatalities and serious injuries? Is this simply the 'cost of doing business,' or is there something seriously wrong with modern medicine?

Oliver Wendell Holmes, an American physician and a medical reformer of the 19th century, said, "I firmly believe that if the whole materia medica, as used now could be sunk to the bottom of the sea, it would be all the better for mankind and all the worse for the fishes." It seems we've made little progress since Holmes' time.

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we discuss the topic of iatrogenesis; when attempts at healing cause harm.


