Objective:Health #21 - Iatrogenesis - Death by Modern Medicine
Mon, 01 Jul 2019 00:00 UTC
Given such incredible numbers, questions inevitably arise. How can a system of healing be responsible for such huge numbers of fatalities and serious injuries? Is this simply the 'cost of doing business,' or is there something seriously wrong with modern medicine?
Oliver Wendell Holmes, an American physician and a medical reformer of the 19th century, said, "I firmly believe that if the whole materia medica, as used now could be sunk to the bottom of the sea, it would be all the better for mankind and all the worse for the fishes." It seems we've made little progress since Holmes' time.
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we discuss the topic of iatrogenesis; when attempts at healing cause harm.
Running Time: 00:56:06
Download: MP3 - 51.1 MB
It is curious to note the old sea-margins of human thought. Each subsiding century reveals some new mystery; we build where monsters used to hide themselves.

- Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
- Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
Until a month ago I was eating lots of milk chocolate. Like a chain-smoker consumes cigars. I did it to boost my brain function with...
Sounds like Nazi Germany.
It's a pretty bleak outlook, but here's an article that's 2 years more recent. The payouts are now in the billions. And, that's not counting the...
Two years? Be realistic. The central banks are one small crisis away from a total collapse. I'd be surprised if they last a year.
" Melvin Rowland, 37, was a convicted sex offender who had spent more than a decade in prison. He had continually harassed McCluskey - Lauren...